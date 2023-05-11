ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Yogesh Tripathi bags R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 May,2023 12:43:23
Talented actor Yogesh Tripathi, popularly known as Inspector Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has bagged a new movie. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Hisaab Barabar.

As per reports in the media, R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari will be playing leads. The team was also spotted shooting the film in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Ashwni Dhir is directing the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Melissa Pais and Mansi Srivastava being part of the abovementioned project.

Shares a source, “Yogesh will be seen playing Mansi’s husband in the film.”

We buzzed Yogesh but did not get a revert.

Yogesh started his acting career in theatre at Bhartendu Academy of Dramatic Arts. After gaining fame in the local media, he came to Mumbai to try his luck. For a year, he gave many auditions but did not get any work. He got his break with Chlormint commercials and later appeared in about 47 ad films. He was noticed by director Shashank Bali who was working with FIR on the SAB TV channel. Since 2015 he has been featured as Inspector Happu Singh in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par! Edit II Productions sitcom is gaining immense popularity among the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive telly, digital, and movie updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

