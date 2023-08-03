My fashion inspiration is Rekha ji: Geetanjali Mishra

Geetanjali Mishra, who is known for her work in Anurag Basu’s movie Ludo, recently stepped into the shoes of Rajesh’s character in &TV’s show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The actress often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Geetanjali got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

Comfort.

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

Everything white.

What style makes you feel sexy?

Saree in pure Indian style.

Your fashion inspiration

Rekha ji.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Nicely draped chiffon saree.

Jackets or hats

Jackets.

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts.

Indian or western

Anytime Indian.

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama.

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Small skirt with attached shorts and dry fit T-shirt

Fashion advise to fans

Carry anything which makes you comfortable, confident and stylish (in that order).

