Exclusive: Urmila Sharma to enter &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Senior actress Urmila Sharma will now join the cast of &TV’s long-running show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan produced by Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli’s Edit II. Urmila was last seen in Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer and Mann Sundar on Dangal. She has featured in shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, FIR, May I Come In Madam?, Kumkum Bhagya etc. As for Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, the comedy show recently completed 1400 episodes in November, 2024. Airing on &TV, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has captured the hearts of viewers with its unique humour and entertaining storyline. The show has Yogesh Tripathi, Geetanjali Mishra, Himani Shivpuri, Sonal Panvar, Zaara, Vishwanath Chatterjee Warsi and Somya Azad playing prime roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com now hear of Urmila Sharma joining the cast as Happu’s mother-in-law. The addition will bring about a sparkling new chemistry and flavour in the show.

The show has been one of the most successful and long-running shows on &TV, and it has a sect of viewers who enjoy this comedy-drama which has been worked out realistically for so many years.

We buzzed Urmila but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Pushpa Impossible is in a different league altogether, it satisfies the craving I have as an actor: Karuna Pandey