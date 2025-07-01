F1 The Movie Box Office Day 5: Earnings drop to ₹24.31 crores

Brad Pitt’s Hollywood film F1: The Movie performed well in its first four days in India, recording a total net collection of 24.16 crores.

According to the data on Sacnilk, the film earned 5.5 crores on Friday, 7.75 crores on Saturday and 8.15 crores on Sunday, making its opening weekend strong. However, on Monday, the film’s earnings dropped greatly and were reduced to 2.76 crores. On Tuesday, that is the fifth day, the film’s earnings fell even further to only 0.15 crores. With this, the total five-day net collection of F1: The Movie has become 24.31 crores.

The film’s occupancy rate also declined on Monday. The English version had an occupancy of 18.32%, Hindi 7.32% and Tamil version 19.36%.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is jointly produced by Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Monolith Pictures, Apple Studios, and Dawn Apollo Films. Apart from Brad Pitt, veteran actors like Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris are seen in important roles in the film.

Although the film had gained good momentum over the weekend, the decline at the beginning of the weekdays makes it clear that it needs positive word of mouth and stable collection to survive in the long run.

Now it will be interesting to see whether F1: How the Movie is able to regain its momentum in the coming days.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for the latest updates!