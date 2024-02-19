Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to jail over bounced cheques

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has found himself entangled in legal woes as a local court in Gujarat’s Jamnagar has sentenced him to two years in jail and imposed a hefty fine of ₹2 crore over bounced cheques. The ruling comes in response to a complaint lodged by industrialist and shipping magnate Ashok Lal, who alleged that Santoshi failed to repay a loan for a film project.

According to reports in NDTV, Lal extended a loan of ₹1 crore to Santoshi for a film venture. In an attempt to repay the debt, Santoshi issued Lal ten cheques, each valued at ₹10 lakh. However, when Lal attempted to cash these cheques, they bounced due to insufficient funds, prompting him to pursue legal action.

Despite Lal’s efforts to communicate with Santoshi regarding the bounced cheques, all attempts reportedly proved futile. Consequently, Lal resorted to legal recourse under the Negotiable Instruments Act, seeking redress for the financial damages incurred.

In its verdict, the court not only sentenced Santoshi to two years’ imprisonment but also mandated a fine of ₹2 crore, double the amount owed to Lal. This ruling serves as a stern warning regarding the legal repercussions of financial irregularities, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling financial obligations in a timely and responsible manner.

Rajkumar Santoshi, known for directing blockbuster hits such as Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini, now faces a significant setback in his career due to this legal debacle. The filmmaker’s upcoming project, Lahore 1947 is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and features stars like Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.