“He is the top most D.O.P. in the country right now” Said Rajkumar Santoshi. Reunites with Santosh Sivan for Lahore 1947

The upcoming film “Lahore, 1947” is one of the most highly anticipated movies to come out of the Indian cinema industry. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the period film features a talented team of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan, who are working together for the first time on this project. Additionally, the director has brought on the exceptionally skilled Santosh Sivan as the Director of Photography and cameraman for “Lahore, 1947”.

While speaking about the cameraman/DOP, Rajkumar Santoshi shares, “We will have Santosh Sivan as the cameraman/DOP of Lahore 1947. He is the top most cameraman in the country right now. Before this, Santosh and I worked together in two films, Pukar and Barsaat in which he was cinematographer/cameraman. Interestingly, Santosh directed a film titled ‘Halo’ and that was the only film I acted in. We share decades of relationships with each other and this time we are reuniting with Lahore 1947.”

With this impressive track record and such a talented bunch of people coming together for the film, it’s only natural to anticipate that ‘Lahore, 1947’ will be nothing short of a cinematic marvel. The shoot begins from 12th February.