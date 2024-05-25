Finally! Janhvi Kapoor talks about the shelving of ‘Dostana 2’ & the Kartik-Karan spat

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was a rather fresh face but already very popular back in 2021 having delivered a box-office success with her debut and receiving critical acclaim with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

On that high, a huge announcement was made where she was cast alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in what was one of the most-awaited films, Dostana 2. The film was set to be produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions banner.

However, one would remember how an alleged fallout between Aaryan and Johar led to the film’s shoot behind halted and following that, the film being shelved.

After all this time, Kapoor finally addressed it in an interview with Lallantop where she mentioned that even she didn’t know why it happened because according to her, it was going really well, where they had already shot for 30-35 days.

She also mentioned that the pandemic hit and while it caused a delay, many felt they would restart it. When asked further about the Aaryan and Johar fallout, she mentioned that she doesn’t think that’s the reason because work is extremely important to both of them. But what did happen between them, they should be asked.

Interestingly, Johar and Aaryan have buried the hatchet where the former went on to announce his film recently that will be starring Kartik Aaryan, which will also be produced by Ekta Kapoor.

And for Kapoor, she has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi up for release next week.