"Finally...Satyamev Jayate," Says Zarina Wahab Court Acquits Sooraj Pancholi In The Jiah Khan Case

Subhash K Jha speaks to Zarina Wahab after Sooraj Pancholi's acquittal

Author: Subhash K Jha
28 Apr,2023 13:57:08
It is a day of momentous relief for the Pancholi family, as Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted on the morning of April 28 by a special CBI court from charges of abetment to suicide in the ten-year old case.

Overwhelmed with relief and joy, Sooraj’s mother Zarina Wahab says, “Finally…Satyamev Jayate…God is great. I always had the greatest faith in our judiciary. Now it has been further strengthened.It has been ten years of torture trauma and stigma for my son .Sooraj has lost so much work because of his undertrial status. He can finally live a normal life. But who will give him back the ten years that he has lost?”

While Sooraj was not immediately available a source close to him reveals that the news has not yetsunk in. The first thing that he needs to do is to pay a visit to his favourite place of worship and thank God his trial-by-fire is finally over.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

