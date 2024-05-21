Finding love because of cricket: As ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is up for release, here are real-life love stories who found love on the pitch

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is all set to mark its release next week and so far the excitement has gradually been catching up.

One of the first songs that came out – Dekha Tenu was an instant hit owing to not just having a romantic touch to it but also due to the nostalgia factor of it being a verse from the popular song, Say Shaba Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum.

As the story about Mahi is about a couple and their love for each other but surrounding cricket not just metaphorically but literally, one cannot help but imagine if there are indeed real-life couples who met and fell in love due to cricket.

There indeed are plenty of them, and recently, a few fans went on to share their adorable stories. Here are a few-

These stories instantly caught attention and thanks to them, the fans cannot wait for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi even more. So far, several cricketers have also gotten together to support the film which include the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Abhishek Nayar among others-

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, and as the trailer suggests, the film is about a simple couple who get married and then fall in love with each other due to their love for cricket. It gradually becomes a tale of finding yourself and the complications surrounding it. The film is all set to release on 31st May 2024.