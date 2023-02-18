A big and special update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

For the longest time, ever since their collaboration was announced to one and all ladies and gentlemen, fans and admirers have been in awe of anything and everything that Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have done from their end to talk about Project K. Due to Covid-19 and many other reasons, fans have had to deal with a delay and in the true sense of the term. But guess what ladies and gentlemen? The big and special update is finally out for everyone to see. The big and special update is that Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ is all set to release in cinemas near us on 12th January, 2024. Check it out below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? How happy and excited are you all for this? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com