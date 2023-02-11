Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a terrific work in the entertainment since a very young and tender age and well, given the kind of love and affection that she’s always been bestowed with by her fans, the internet well and truly loves her for all the right reasons. From starting off as a child artiste in the popular TV show ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ to eventually becoming a sensation in the South regional entertainment industry over the years, Hansika has truly established her niche the right way possible and well, we are well and truly aware of all of it for real and in the true sense of the term.

Some time back, Hansika Motwani revealed the happy and priceless news to one and all that she’s now married to Sohael Khaturiya. However, ever since netizens realized that Sohael was earlier married to one of her friends and that the wedding was also attended by Hansika in the year 2014, a lot of netizens trolled Hansika for all of it.

Reacting to the same on the first episode of Love Shaadi Aur Drama, Sohael Khaturiya said,

“The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light.It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless.” Hansika Motwani further added,

Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity.”

