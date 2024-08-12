Has Akshay Kumar Shot His Film In The Foot?

Akshay Kumar couldn’t have chosen a worse time to prove his secular credentials. Walking into a dargah piously.he decided to donate a substantial amount of money into the repair work of the religious premise.

That’s a fine charitable gesture under normal circumstances. But look at the suspicious timing of the gesture, just a week or less away from the release of his new film. God and the boxoffice know how desperate Akshay is for hit. With all his films in the recent years facing an acute crisis of attendance, he would go to any lengths to get the public on his side.

Sadly some of Man’s best schemes are shot down by God. While Akshay thought he had won over the Muslim vote with his dargah charity, the gesture of generosity has nettled both the Hindu and Muslim community.

A director who has worked in many films with Akshay in the past, spoke on what he called Akshay’s dargah politics. “I don’t know who advised him to do this(the charitable donation) on the eve of his film’s release. It smacks of sheer desperation. You want to win the minority vote at the cost of incurring the majority’s wrath? The Muslim community knows exactly when it is being used. Akshay needs to back down , move a few steps backwards. The more he tries to win the audience the more isolated he will get.”