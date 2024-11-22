‘Housefull 2’ fame Shazahn Padamsee gets engaged

Actress Shazahn Padamsee, known for her roles in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Housefull 2, is set to marry businessman Ashish Kanakia next year. Kanakia is the CEO of MovieMax cinemas and Director of the Kanakia Group. The couple, who had an intimate engagement ceremony, plan to tie the knot in mid-2025.

Shazahn, the daughter of singer Sharon Prabhakar and the late theater personality Alyque Padamsee, shared details about her relationship. She revealed that a childhood friend introduced her to Ashish, and there was an immediate connection. However, they took their time before meeting again. A few months later, they had dinner and began dating.

She described Ashish as warm and caring, highlighting their shared sense of humor. Despite their differing backgrounds, Shazahn noted that their core values aligned. She mentioned that they complemented each other, with Ashish being disciplined and quick at decision-making, while she works on improving her time management. They also share common interests, such as traveling to new places and attending music festivals.

The engagement, which took place in a private setting, featured personalized decor with flowers and a photo wall showcasing their memories from the past two and a half years. Shazahn mentioned that both families were informed of their decision to move forward about a month ago. Although she knew a proposal was coming, the timing and setting were kept a surprise by Ashish.

The couple’s wedding next year will mark a new chapter for Shazahn, who is also known for her singing abilities and work in Bollywood.