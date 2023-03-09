Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are two of the most loved and admired actors in the Indian entertainment industry. While Kriti Sanon is currently ruling the roost in the Hindi entertainment space for the last few years, Prabhas has been on top of her game right from the beginning of his career. The two of them are now set to share screen space for the first time in ‘Adipurush’ and well, no wonder, the audience is super excited for the same. For quite a long time, rumours have been rife about Kriti Sanon and Prabhas apparently dating. While Kriti Sanon has already issued clarification from her end on social media, Prabhas has always chosen to stay silent on the matter. But hey, how did Prabhas feel about the whole rumour incident ladies and gentlemen? Well, Kriti Sanon has herself revealed the same.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, she was quoted as saying,

“When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad…” For the unversed, Kriti issued a clarification,

“It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours.” Varun re-posted the same and added, “Huys UI had ur fun but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild…”

