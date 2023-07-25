ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s alleged romance gets approval from parents [Reports]

Bollywood star kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, have once again sparked dating rumors. The duo first caught attention when they were spotted together in the same car after a dinner outing, prompting speculations about their relationship.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jul,2023 02:30:18
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s alleged romance gets approval from parents [Reports] 837171

Bollywood star kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, have once again sparked dating rumors. The duo first caught attention when they were spotted together in the same car after a dinner outing, prompting speculations about their relationship. Palak, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, was quick to deny the claims, asserting that they were merely good friends. However, the gossip mill resumed buzzing after they were recently spotted heading to a movie together, igniting fresh speculations.

According to the latest reports from Bollywood Life, it appears that Ibrahim’s parents, actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, have given their stamp of approval to their son’s alleged romance with Palak. The report highlights that Ibrahim’s parents are not known to meddle in his personal life, allowing him the freedom to make his own decisions. They step in with their wisdom only when sought by Ibrahim. His elder sister, Sara Ali Khan, also seems to support his happiness, whatever that may be, as the report suggests.

Interestingly, when the dating rumors first surfaced, Palak had a light-hearted take on the matter. She jokingly shared that Shweta, her mother, would send her links to paparazzi videos, inquiring about her whereabouts. In jest, Palak mentioned that Shweta often wonders if she parties too much. Palak has also hinted in the past that Shweta has been a strict and watchful parent throughout her upbringing.

As the young duo’s alleged relationship continues to be the subject of speculation, it seems that both Ibrahim and Palak have the backing of their parents in pursuing their personal lives. Fans and followers eagerly await further updates on this budding romance, while the star kids navigate the glitzy world of Bollywood with their parents’ blessings.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Palak Tiwari’s sensuous photoshoot sets internet ablaze 834328
In Pics: Palak Tiwari’s sensuous photoshoot sets internet ablaze
Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Snapped At Same Restaurant; Fire Dating Rumours 818781
Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Snapped At Same Restaurant; Fire Dating Rumours
Palak Tiwari is all about 'sunflower' vibes in latest yellow dress, we are crushing 814088
Palak Tiwari is all about ‘sunflower’ vibes in latest yellow dress, we are crushing
Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs 811379
Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs
811112
Palak Tiwari raises heat in yellow tube top and white pant, check photos
Palak Tiwari's burning hot Maldives moment (bold pics alert) 810899
Palak Tiwari’s burning hot Maldives moment (bold pics alert)
Latest Stories
Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Under Fire for Umpire Dispute and Mocking Bangladesh in ODI Series Finale 837173
Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Under Fire for Umpire Dispute and Mocking Bangladesh in ODI Series Finale
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bali diaries, see pics 837052
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bali diaries, see pics
In Pics: Vaani Kapoor tosses bright sunkissed smile, fans awed 837045
In Pics: Vaani Kapoor tosses bright sunkissed smile, fans awed
Nayanthara Shares Adorable Moments With Baby; See Pics 837005
Nayanthara Shares Adorable Moments With Baby; See Pics
TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It 837002
TMKOC’s Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts ‘Monday Blues’ Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It
Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra 836964
Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra
Read Latest News