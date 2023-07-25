Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s alleged romance gets approval from parents [Reports]

Bollywood star kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, have once again sparked dating rumors. The duo first caught attention when they were spotted together in the same car after a dinner outing, prompting speculations about their relationship. Palak, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, was quick to deny the claims, asserting that they were merely good friends. However, the gossip mill resumed buzzing after they were recently spotted heading to a movie together, igniting fresh speculations.

According to the latest reports from Bollywood Life, it appears that Ibrahim’s parents, actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, have given their stamp of approval to their son’s alleged romance with Palak. The report highlights that Ibrahim’s parents are not known to meddle in his personal life, allowing him the freedom to make his own decisions. They step in with their wisdom only when sought by Ibrahim. His elder sister, Sara Ali Khan, also seems to support his happiness, whatever that may be, as the report suggests.

Interestingly, when the dating rumors first surfaced, Palak had a light-hearted take on the matter. She jokingly shared that Shweta, her mother, would send her links to paparazzi videos, inquiring about her whereabouts. In jest, Palak mentioned that Shweta often wonders if she parties too much. Palak has also hinted in the past that Shweta has been a strict and watchful parent throughout her upbringing.

As the young duo’s alleged relationship continues to be the subject of speculation, it seems that both Ibrahim and Palak have the backing of their parents in pursuing their personal lives. Fans and followers eagerly await further updates on this budding romance, while the star kids navigate the glitzy world of Bollywood with their parents’ blessings.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com.