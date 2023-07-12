Iconic Hindi classics 'Koshish,' 'Bawarchi,' and 'Mili' to be remade, say reports

In a recent announcement, it has been revealed that three iconic Hindi classics will be getting the remake treatment. The acclaimed films include Gulzar’s poignant drama “Koshish,” Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s heartwarming tales “Mili,” and the delightful 1972 musical comedy “Bawarchi.” Headlined by the powerhouse couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the remakes are currently in different stages of development.

The joint production venture will be undertaken by Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films, along with Sameer Raj Sippy of SRS Productions. “Koshish” originally starred Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar, while “Bawarchi” featured a stellar ensemble cast including Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Ashok Kumar graced the screen in the evergreen favorite, “Mili.” Fans of these timeless classics can anticipate the remakes with excitement, as the new versions aim to recreate the magic of the originals while presenting a fresh take on these beloved stories.

Filmmakers Anushree Mehta, known for directing the Radhika Apte starrer “Mrs. Undercover,” and Abir Sengupta have expressed their excitement and enthusiasm for embarking on the “magical journey” of remaking three beloved classics. In a joint statement, they acknowledged the immense responsibility of recreating the iconic films “Koshish,” “Bawarchi,” and “Mili,” which hold a special place in the hearts of audiences in India and around the world. These timeless gems were originally helmed by the legendary filmmakers Gulzar and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, who have set unparalleled standards in the industry, as mentioned in HT. Mehta and Sengupta, recognizing the significance of these films and the rich cinematic legacy they represent, are committed to living up to the expectations and shouldering the responsibility of bringing these stories to a new generation of viewers. They aim to create remakes that will touch the hearts of audiences far and wide, staying true to the essence of the originals while infusing them with a fresh perspective.