‘Azaad’ Review: Gallops Into Your Hearts; Redefines Star Kid Debuts

Azaad

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik & more

Directed by: Abhishek Kapoor

Debutants and more debutants. It’s unfortunate that today, star kids carry an immediate and obvious baggage from their very first appearance, where the term “nepotism” is hurled like a derogatory slur, their privilege dissected and questioned.

The wave of underwhelming debutants gracing our screens over the years has only amplified this sentiment, ensuring this debate remains far from any definitive resolution. However, one thing that can be confidently stated about Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani is this: they are not part of that unpromising flock.

Rather than opting for the quintessentially glamorous, massy debut often associated with star kids, Devgan and Thadani enter the cinematic arena with a period drama that dares to be original, rooted, and brimming with raw emotions.

Set in 1920, the story revolves around Govind (Devgan), a happy-go-lucky commoner with an unwavering love for horses, and Janki (Thadani), the empathetic daughter of a wealthy zamindar, who is grappling with her own inner struggles. But this isn’t another predictable tale of star-crossed lovers battling societal odds.

In fact, it’s not really about them at all. It’s about a horse—a magnificent, black, and seemingly invincible beast named Azaad, whose life begins with near-tragedy but is saved by the stoic Vikram Rathore (Ajay Devgn).

The bond between Vikram and Azaad forms the initial emotional crux of the narrative, pulling viewers into a world of loyalty, courage, and friendship.

When wicked forces, including the ruthless zamindar Tej Bahadur (Mohit Malik) and the scheming Rai Bahadur (Piyush Mishra), come into play, the story evolves into a heartwarming saga centered on Azaad and Govind, the stable boy who finds his purpose in the horse’s journey.

There’s something almost poetic about Abhishek Kapoor’s knack for working with debutants. Time and again, he has proven himself capable of stripping young actors of their off-screen personas, deconstructing any “star” gaze they may carry.

Kapoor works his magic here too, guiding Devgan and Thadani into performances that, despite some rough edges, make you forget you’re watching two newcomers.

Aaman Devgan, for one, submits himself to his role, both literally and metaphorically, with unwavering dedication. You can feel the sheer hard work and determination he has poured into the character—whether he’s being beaten, crawling through mud, dodging horse kicks, riding at full gallop, or simply enduring rejection. He pulls it all off with sincerity and conviction. And to top it off, he’s a stellar dancer.

Rasha Thadani brings a natural innocence and youthfulness to Janki, making her an effortlessly endearing presence. While understandably raw, she exudes promise—her performance brimming with earnestness and charm that suggest she’s a talent worth watching.

Among the supporting cast, Mohit Malik is a standout as the charming yet vicious zamindar Tej Bahadur, a man who epitomizes cold-blooded cruelty.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s cameo as Vikram Rathore offers gravitas and a sense of familiarity that anchors the film. Diana Penty, unfortunately, is underutilized, her character relegated to a limited arc despite its potential. That said, she shines in her emotionally charged scenes.

But the true star of Azaad is, unsurprisingly, Azaad himself—the horse. Kapoor and his team work wonders in extracting moments of humor, poignancy, and even dramatic gravitas from the animal, crafting a connection so palpable it becomes the film’s beating heart.

To see a film gently yet profoundly explore the bond between man and horse with such finesse is a rarity in itself.

That said, Azaad isn’t without its flaws. A couple of songs feel misplaced, disrupting the otherwise immersive narrative flow.

Moreover, the second half suffers a noticeable dip in pacing about 20–25 minutes in, causing a slight drag that impacts subsequent developments.

However, the film regains its footing with a rousing climax, reminiscent of Lagaan in its structure, delivering action and adrenaline that leaves you on the edge of your seat.

Ultimately, Azaad is far from a flawless masterpiece that pushes cinematic boundaries. Instead, it’s an emotionally rich, heartfelt tale set in a period that feels perfectly crafted for its story.

It’s a film of grit, warmth, and soul—a saga of a horse, a man, and a woman that will leave you smiling as the credits roll. And sometimes, that’s more than enough.