Imran Khan spotted hand in hand with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, watch video

Imran Khan, the popular Bollywood actor, who has been missing from the screens, made a rare public appearance in Mumbai, recently. Imran was spotted holding hands with actor Lekha Washington, sparking dating rumours. Imran and Lekha, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films, had worked together in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, Imran was seen wearing a black tee and a pair of pants. He was seen carrying a brown bag. He sported a short hairdo while his arm tattoo sneaked out of his sleeve. On the other hand, Lekha was seen wearing a floral dress with a maroon bag.

Imran Khan was earlier married to Avantika Malik. Avantika and Imran had tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara. Rumours of their separation began in 2019, although neither Imran nor Avantika commented on it. Last year, it was reported that Imran and his estranged wife Avantika had decided to go separate ways.

