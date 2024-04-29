Imran Khan to finally make a comeback with ‘Happy Patel’; Aamir Khan to produce & Vir Das to debut as a director – REPORTS

It seems the hashtag ‘Laut Aao Imran’ is indeed catching up and finally transpiring into something meaningful, as there is an update about the long-awaited return of actor Imran Khan. According to a report in PeepingMoon, Khan is indeed finally making a much-ancticipated comeback to the big screen after nine long years.

Dishing out further details, the report said that the film is currently titled, Happy Patel – and it will be produced by none other than his uncle (mamu) and superstar Aamir Khan, while it will also supposedly mark comedian and actor Vir Das’ directorial debut.

As known, Khan made a stellar debut in Bollywood with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na back in 2008 and went on to star in a few successful and loved romcoms as well. However, after a few setbacks, Khan did not do too many films and his last big screen appearance was Katti Batti – way back in 2015.

It has been nine long years since he has appeared in any acting project, and him recently being active on social media led to multiple reports and pleas asking him to make a comeback.

The collaboration between Aamir Khan, Imran Khan and Vir Das is also special, where apart from the Khan relatives having worked together earlier, Imran and Vir also worked together on-screen as co-actors in the path-breaking film, Delhi Belly, which was also an Aamir Khan production.

Not too many details about the film is known yet but it is being said that the film will be a quirky comedy with wholesome emotions, and while a female lead isn’t confirmed yet, but Mona Singh, who recently made a huge impact with her role in Made in Heaven Season 2 is also expected to play an important role. A cameo from Aamir Khan is also a possibility.