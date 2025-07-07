Aamir Khan Names Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta’s Daughter Mira

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan is in the news these days, but this time not for any film but for a lovely family moment. Aamir celebrated a special occasion in Hyderabad, he named the daughter of actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton champion Jwala Gutta.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala have shared pictures of this beautiful moment on social media, in which Aamir Khan is seen carrying baby girl ‘Mira’ in his arms.

Vishnu Vishal wrote, “Introducing our MIRA…

A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one…

@jwalagutta1 Thank you Aamir sir for giving our daughter a beautiful name”.

Jwala Gutta also shared some more pictures on her social media and wrote, “Our ‘Mira’! Couldn’t have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without u Aamir!! We love you

P.S Thank you for the beautiful and a thoughtful name!!!!”.

Mira was born on 22 April 2025, the same day when it was also the fourth wedding anniversary of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta. On the same day, they expressed the happiness of the arrival of their daughter on social media.

Aamir and Vishnu Vishal’s friendship started in 2023, when both were stranded at the same place during a cyclone in Tamil Nadu. After the rescue from there, their friendship both of became deeper.

Earlier also Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta also attended the wedding of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan in Udaipur.

Amidst these lovely memories and relationships, the naming of ‘Mira’ has become even more special for this family. Fans are also now showering a lot of love on Mira’s pictures.