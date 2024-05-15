Imran Khan wasn’t the right choice to play an ‘action hero’, says ‘Luck’ director Soham Shah

Actor Imran Khan continues to be synonymous with the iconic romcoms he has been a part of over the years that include Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, and others as well.

However, the actor took a bold step when he went on to play an action hero in the film, Luck alongside a huge ensemble cast.

But the film tanked at the box office. Director of the film, Soham Shah recently talked about it in an interview. Shah has opened up about having Imran Khan in the film and said that it wasn’t a great choice.

Shah, in an interview with India Today talked about learnings from his past films, which included Luck.

Shah mentioned that now that he looks at the film, he feels that Khan wasn’t a great choice as an ‘action hero’, and people didn’t accept him in this role. But he did say that there’s no blaming anyone because it was his film and he made those decisions.

He also mentioned that the climax of the film was great on paper but it didn’t turn out the way he wanted it to when the final product was ready.

Shah, apart from Luck has also directed films like Kaal and Fixerr.

He is currently gearing up for his next directorial, Kartam Bhugtam that stars Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz in lead roles.