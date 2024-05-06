Shreyas Talpade & Vijay Raaz star in ‘Kartam Bhugtam’; trailer out

Shreyas Talpade seem to be more active than ever, where he recently had a release in the film of Luv You Shankar, and now has another project rolling already.

One can be ready to be on the edge of their seat as the highly anticipated psychological thriller film, “Kartam Bhugtam”, unveiled its trailer today. Directed by the Soham P Shah, known for his work on films like Kaal and Luck, “Kartam Bhugtam” promises a gripping narrative that translates to “what goes around, comes around” – a narrative that perfectly encapsulates the film’s intriguing plot.

Sharing his excitement, director Soham P. Shah expressed, “It’s been a gratifying experience to have worked with solid actors like Shreyas, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha. Working with such actors make a director’s craft shine better. It’s the time of real story telling, as audience want original ideas. A special thanks goes to Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. for their unwavering support and belief in this project. Their backing allowed us to create a film that is both thrilling and thought-provoking.”

“We are incredibly excited to be embarking on this journey with ‘Kartam Bhugtam’! This marks our very first project as a production house, and having the immensely talented Soham P Shah at the helm, along with such a stellar cast, is an absolute dream come true. We are confident that this film will not only captivate audiences but will also set a high bar for our future endeavors.”, said Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd.

Lead actor Shreyas Talpade also expressed his gratitude and said, “Soham’s vision for the film is exceptional, and his direction truly elevates the entire project. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. on this project and their dedication to the film has been inspiring. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this unique story come to life on the big screen.”

The film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany. “Kartam Bhugtam” is all set to hit cinemas nationwide on May 17th, 2024, and will be released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam – ensuring a pan-India theatrical release.