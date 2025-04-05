Exclusive: Vijay Raaz to join the cast of Sunshine Productions’ Jamnapaar 2

Senior actor Vijay Raaz who is renowned for his challenging roles in films will soon join the cast of the successful web series Jamnapaar in its second season. The series produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has been well-received by viewers, proving to be one of the top 10 web projects made in the year 2024. The series was directed by Prashant Bhagia. Now, with Season 2 being announced by the makers, work has begun in full swing for the new season. The Season 2 of Jamnapaar has been announced already by the streaming platform.

The series had Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani and Tanvi Gadkari in lead roles. It also had Raghu Ram, Subodh Gulati, Anubha Fatehpuria and others in the prime cast.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Anushka Kaushik playing a vital role in Jamnapaar 2. Now we hear that Vijay Raaz has been brought on board the cast of Jamnapaar 2 in a meaty role.

