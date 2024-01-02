Exclusive: Srishti Ganguli Rindani to feature in Sunshine Productions’ Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV

Actress Srishti Ganguli Rindani who has had an impressive career, having worked in the best of OTT projects with great names, is presently working on her next in the OTT platform. She has featured in the projects Romil and Jugal, Campus Diaries, Mai and Rafta Rafta. She is known for her onscreen pairing with Bhuvan Bam in the Amazon miniTV series Rafta Rafta.

Now, Srishti is said to be shooting in Delhi for her next, this again for Amazon miniTV. Sunshine Productions helmed by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir is presently working on a web series titled Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV. As we know, the production had earlier worked with actors Rajesh Sharma, and Juhi Parmar on Yeh Meri Family 2, which was again for Amazon miniTV. This series was received well and won critical and mass acclaim.

Jamna Paar will be a concept based on Delhi and it is said to be a clutter-breaking one. As we know, Sunshine Productions has earlier made 12/24 Karol Bagh for television which was again had Delhi as its focal point. The production has Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan going strong on TV on Colors.

We have written exclusively about actor Ritvik Sahore playing one of the leads in this series Jamna Paar. We also wrote about Varun Badola being a part of the stellar cast of the series.

We now hear that Srishti will again share screen space with Ritvik Sahore for this project. She will be the female lead in the project, is what we hear. Ritvik and Srishti were together seen in Campus Diaries, the project that streamed on MX Player.

We buzzed Srishti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

