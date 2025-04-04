Exclusive: Anushka Kaushik to join the cast of Sunshine Productions’ Jamnapaar 2

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who has been featured in challenging roles in popular OTT projects that include Patna Shukla, Crash Course, Garmi, Lust Stories 2 etc, will soon join the cast of the successful web series Jamnapaar in its second season. The coming-of-age web series, shot in Delhi, produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions, has had a successful journey on Amazon MX Player. Jamnapaar achieved the distinction of being one of the widely launched series in 2024. For the uninitiated, Ormax and other agencies listed Jamnapaar in the top 10 shows of last year. The series was directed by Prashant Bhagia. Now, with Season 2 being announced by the makers, work has begun in full swing for the new season.

The series had Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani and Tanvi Gadkari in lead roles. It also had Raghu Ram, Subodh Gulati, Anubha Fatehpuria and others in the prime cast.

Now, we hear of Anushka Kaushik being roped in for Season 2 of Jamnapaar. She will play a vital role in the series.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon MX Player, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

