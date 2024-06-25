Jaya Prada Deeply Disturbed By NEET Scandal

Veteran actress Jaya Prada is not much of a talker.

But this time she won’t remain quiet. The education scandal in Bihar has disturbed her deeply. “Bachchon ke bhawishya ka sawaal hai. We can’t allow unscrupulous elements to play around with our nation’s future.”

Actress-politician Jaya Prada is deeply shaken by the NEET(The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test ) scandal wherein it was discovered that imposters were sitting the exam for genuine candidates.

Lashing out at those responsible for this educational crime, Jaya Prada says, “The strictest punishment must be meted out to those behind this . How can anyone play with the future of our county? This kind of malaise in our educational system affects thousands and lakhs of youngsters. Who is accountable? Who are the people who make money out of our youngsters’ future? Heads must roll.”

Jaya Prada is not done yet. “Hairani ki baat yeh hai ki yeh gandgi medical profession mein phailainey ki koshish ke jaa rahi hai! Can you imagine students who forge their way into the medical profession, what kind of doctors would they make? We are putting the health of our nation into a grave risk.”

She is thankful to the ruling regime. “The Government has ordered a CBI inquiry in this dirty NEET controversy. It must be nipped in the bud.”