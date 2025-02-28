Jaya Prada’s brother, Raja Babu passes away; pens an emotional note

Veteran actress and former Rajya Sabha member Jaya Prada has announced the passing of her elder brother, Raja Babu. She shared the news on social media, informing her followers of his demise.

On Thursday, Jaya Prada posted a picture of her late brother on Instagram, expressing her grief. In her message, she stated that he passed away at 3:26 pm in Hyderabad and requested prayers for him. She also mentioned that further details would be provided later.

Jaya Prada has had a long career in both Telugu and Hindi cinema, featuring in more than 200 films. She has been widely recognized for her contributions to the industry. Recently, she appeared in the OTT series Fatima.

Apart from acting, she has been involved in public service, having served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. She has also remained active on television and reality shows. Some time ago, she appeared on the singing competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, where she spoke about the song Dafli Wale Dafli Baja. She revealed that the track was not originally included in the film Sargam.

With the loss of her brother, Jaya Prada is going through a difficult time. Her post received condolences from fans and colleagues, who extended their support. As she navigates this personal loss, the film fraternity and her well-wishers have expressed their sympathy and prayers.