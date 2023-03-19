Below is a list of Indian celebrities that were born in April. On their birthday, send your best wishes to your favorite celebs.

Ajay Devgan – Vishal Devgan (Ajay Devgan) is a well-known Indian cinema actor, director, and producer. He’s appeared in more than a hundred Hindi films. Once Upon a Time in Bombay, Omkara, Golmaal, Singham, and many other films are among his greatest.

Prabhu Deva– Prabhu Deva is a fantastic dance choreographer, film director, producer, and actor who has performed in films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. He has won two National Film Awards for Best Choreography.

Date of birth: April 3, 1973

Jaya Prada is an Indian politician and movie actress. She has appeared in several films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, and Marathi.

Date of birth: April 3, 1962

Vikrant Massey is an actor who has appeared in films and on television. He made his television debut in 2004 with Kahaan Hoo Main and his Bollywood breakthrough with the film Lootera.

Date of birth- 3 April 1987

Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan is an Indian cinema actress and politician. She is now a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party. Her finest films are Abhimaan, Mili, Silsila, and Guddi.

Date of birth: April 9, 1948

Lara Dutta– Lara Dutta is an actress and the Miss Universe 2000 winner. Her films include Housefull, Chalo Dilli, Andaaz, and No Entry.

Date of birth: April 16, 1978

Varun Dhawan– Varun Dhawan is a Bollywood actor. Some of his films are Badlapur, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, ABCD 2, and Dilwale.

Date of birth- 24 April 1987