Jiah Khan Case: Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by special CBI court

Know the latest about Sooraj Pancholi and what's happening at his end

Sooraj Pancholi is one of the most good-looking and talented actors in the country at present. He has been a part of the entertainment space for many years. However, due to his controversial past related to the Jiah Khan case, he has found his name more amidst controversy than in movies. For quite a long time, the decision of the court regarding the matter was pending. Finally, the verdict was announced by the Special CBI court today.

Sooraj Pancholi gets acquitted by the special CBI court:

On Friday, April 28th, Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by the special CBI court. He was earlier charged with abetting actor Jiah Khan’s suicide as per a report by Live Law. Sooraj and Jiah were earlier in a relationship and Jiah had reportedly died by suicide at her Juhu home on 3rd June, 2023. Sooraj was facing the charge of abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. We wait for more updates on this.

