Jisshu Sengupta’s mother-in-law Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79

Bengali cinema is in mourning as it bids farewell to one of its stalwarts, Anjana Bhowmick, who passed away at the age of 79 in Kolkata. As per reports in Hindustan Times, the veteran actor, known for her captivating performances and remarkable presence on screen, breathed her last on Saturday morning at a hospital in south Kolkata, where she was admitted due to respiratory problems.

Anjana, mother-in-law of acclaimed actor Jisshu Sengupta, had been battling old-age related health issues for some time. Her condition had deteriorated over the past few months, and she was under the care of her daughters Nilanjana and Chandana. Despite their devoted care, Anjana’s health continued to decline, leading to her demise.

Born in December 1944, Anjana ventured into the world of Bengali cinema at a young age. Making her debut at 20 with the 1964 film Anustup Chanda, she soon became a prominent figure in the industry. Renowned for her on-screen chemistry with late actor Uttam Kumar, Anjana delivered memorable performances in films such as Thana Theke Aschi, Chowringhee, Nayika Sambad, and Kabhi Megh. Her collaboration with Soumitra Chatterjee in Maheshweta (1967) also earned her accolades from audiences and critics alike.