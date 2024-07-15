Nilanjana Sengupta, Jisshu Sengupta’s Wife, is Hospitalized Due to Dehydration

The talented actress and producer Nilanjana Sengupta was hospitalized due to dehydration, causing concern among her fans and colleagues. However, she took to social media to reassure everyone that she was recovering well. On her Instagram story, Nilanjana shared a photo of her hand, showing needles and fingernail polish, with the caption “Broken but beautiful…”

According to sources close to the family, Nilanjana was admitted to a private hospital in the city after falling ill suddenly. Doctors have conducted several tests and started treatment, which has shown promising results. Nilanjana reportedly feels better than before, but the exact cause of her illness is still unknown.

The news of Nilanjana’s hospitalization has understandably worried the team of her production company, as they are currently working on the serial “Hargourier Piece Hotel,” which is running successfully. However, they are committed to maintaining the show’s momentum, with the characters taking on new avatars and keeping the audience engaged. Nilanjana’s illness has added to the busyness of the production team, but they are relieved that she is recovering and are determined to continue delivering quality entertainment.

Nilanjana’s husband, Jisshu, has been a pillar of strength throughout her hospitalization, ensuring she receives the best care. His unwavering support and the flood of get-well messages from fans and colleagues have filled the air with hope for Nilanjana’s speedy recovery. With her assurance that she is on the mend, her fans can sigh with relief, knowing she will return to her creative pursuits soon.