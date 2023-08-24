ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Kajol to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Sarzameen’ [Reports]

While details regarding Ibrahim's inaugural Bollywood venture have been kept under wraps, a trusted source, speaking to Hindustan Times, disclosed that Karan Johar has enlisted the talents of his close friend, Kajol, for a significant role in the movie.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Aug,2023 21:07:08
Kajol to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Sarzameen’ [Reports] 845504

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood veterans Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is poised to make his grand entry into the world of Indian cinema. His much-anticipated debut will be launched by none other than renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. The upcoming film, titled ‘Sarzameen,’ will be helmed by Kayoze Irani, son of veteran actor Boman Irani.

While details regarding Ibrahim’s inaugural Bollywood venture have been kept under wraps, a trusted source, speaking to Hindustan Times, disclosed that Karan Johar has enlisted the talents of his close friend, Kajol, for a significant role in the movie. Intriguingly, ‘Sarzameen’ is said to forego the traditional male-female lead dynamic, with Kajol’s character playing a pivotal role in the narrative.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, according to the source, brings a refreshing warmth and unpretentiousness to the industry. Despite being a newcomer, he is devoid of any airs, in contrast to some other star-kid entrants. The source, close to HT, noted that when Ibrahim steps onto the sets, it’s like a glimpse of Saif from two decades ago, evoking nostalgia for the seasoned actor’s earlier days.

Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut had already been confirmed by his sister, Sara Ali Khan, who revealed that he had recently completed shooting for his maiden film. The source also indicated that the film is in its final stages of post-production, hinting at an imminent completion date within this year.

While the release date for ‘Sarzameen’ is yet to be officially announced, Ibrahim Ali Khan has already carved a niche for himself in the industry. He boasts a substantial following on social media and is a favourite among paparazzi.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ 844957
Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’
Karan Johar opens up on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, addresses negativity and more 844796
Karan Johar opens up on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, addresses negativity and more
Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says "That's truly the final stamp of validation" 844877
Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says “That’s truly the final stamp of validation”
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read 844715
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi 843966
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi
In Pics: Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for ‘Do Patti’, drops candid moments with Kajol 844015
In Pics: Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for ‘Do Patti’, drops candid moments with Kajol
Latest Stories
Urvashi Rautela is ‘world cup ready’ in bold black latex mini dress, see pics 845463
Urvashi Rautela is ‘world cup ready’ in bold black latex mini dress, see pics
Asus TUF-HP Victus: Best Gaming Laptops Under 1 Lakh In 2023 845485
Asus TUF-HP Victus: Best Gaming Laptops Under 1 Lakh In 2023
Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO 845417
Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big at the 69th National Films Awards 2023! Takes home awards in 5 major categories! 845482
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big at the 69th National Films Awards 2023! Takes home awards in 5 major categories!
69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon get crowned as ‘Best Actress’, Sardar Udham bags ‘Best film’, Allu Arjun gets ‘Best Actor’ honour 845479
69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon get crowned as ‘Best Actress’, Sardar Udham bags ‘Best film’, Allu Arjun gets ‘Best Actor’ honour
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out 845473
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out
Read Latest News