Kajol to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Sarzameen’ [Reports]

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood veterans Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is poised to make his grand entry into the world of Indian cinema. His much-anticipated debut will be launched by none other than renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. The upcoming film, titled ‘Sarzameen,’ will be helmed by Kayoze Irani, son of veteran actor Boman Irani.

While details regarding Ibrahim’s inaugural Bollywood venture have been kept under wraps, a trusted source, speaking to Hindustan Times, disclosed that Karan Johar has enlisted the talents of his close friend, Kajol, for a significant role in the movie. Intriguingly, ‘Sarzameen’ is said to forego the traditional male-female lead dynamic, with Kajol’s character playing a pivotal role in the narrative.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, according to the source, brings a refreshing warmth and unpretentiousness to the industry. Despite being a newcomer, he is devoid of any airs, in contrast to some other star-kid entrants. The source, close to HT, noted that when Ibrahim steps onto the sets, it’s like a glimpse of Saif from two decades ago, evoking nostalgia for the seasoned actor’s earlier days.

Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut had already been confirmed by his sister, Sara Ali Khan, who revealed that he had recently completed shooting for his maiden film. The source also indicated that the film is in its final stages of post-production, hinting at an imminent completion date within this year.

While the release date for ‘Sarzameen’ is yet to be officially announced, Ibrahim Ali Khan has already carved a niche for himself in the industry. He boasts a substantial following on social media and is a favourite among paparazzi.