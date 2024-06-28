Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1: Prabhas’ Blockbuster Film Earns Rs 180 Crore, Becomes Third Biggest Opener in India

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, made box office history as the third-biggest opener in Indian cinema. According to early estimates from Sacnilk.com, the film earned more than Rs 180 crore on its first day.

According to the industry tracker, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, made approximately Rs 95 crore net in India on its opening day for all languages, with a gross collection of nearly Rs 115 crore. On day one, the film earned over Rs 180 crore worldwide. Kalki 2898 AD has exceeded the global opening records of KGF 2 (Rs 159 crore), Salaar (Rs 158 crore), Leo (Rs 142.75 crore), Sahoo (Rs 130 crore), and Jawan. RRR continues to be the highest Indian opener, collecting Rs 223 crore, followed by Baahubali 2, which earned more than Rs 217 crore on its first day.

About Kalki 2898 AD Movie-

Kalki 2898 AD, a unique blend of Hindu mythology and science fiction, had a worldwide release on June 27. The film, which sold over 20 lakh tickets in advance across all languages, was highly anticipated and received excellent reviews. It follows a modern avatar of Lord Vishnu who has landed on Earth to safeguard the world from evil forces.

