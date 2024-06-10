Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Blending Indian mythology with futuristic sci-fi & even a touch of humor

Following massive anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has finally been unveiled. Offering an extraordinary introduction to the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cinematic universe, the trailer, spanning two minutes and fifty-one seconds, draws audiences into a world of Indian mythology, complemented by top-notch sci-fi and VFX. The film’s trailer is available to watch in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

In the electrifying trailer, megastar Amitabh Bachchan brings to life the enigmatic Ashwatthama with unmatched intensity, showcasing his action prowess. Meanwhile, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan looks truly unrecognisable in his intriguing portrayal. Elevating the excitement, Prabhas dominates the screen with his power-packed action and undeniable chemistry with the futuristic vehicle and his trusted best friend ‘Bujji’.

Further, Deepika Padukone adds depth to the narrative with a range of emotions in each frame. Additionally, Disha Patani impresses with her incredible action sequences. The trailer is filled with references to a ‘naya yug’ (new era) on the horizon and an impending battle.

With power-packed dialogues, phenomenal BGM and breathtaking VFX, the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer promises an adrenaline-fueled cinematic journey for audiences to look forward to. Excelling in every aspect, the makers have delivered a truly exceptional trailer, offering an experience like the best of international cinema. A true pan-Indian film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ brings together the finest talents from across India, spanning from the film’s ensemble cast to the technical, musical, and visual minds, representing the best of the country from various industries.

Expressing his thoughts on the film’s trailer, Director Nag Ashwin stated, “My heart is filled with so many emotions today. As a filmmaker, I have always been fascinated by Indian mythology and science fiction. Merging these two elements in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is nothing short of a dream, made possible by the incredible talent and dedication of our artists and team. It has taken us a lot to witness this day today. From our producers and star cast to the brilliant creative minds and the entire crew of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, each person has poured their heart and soul into this film. We hope the trailer makes the Telugu audience and the entire nation proud, leaving them excited for what’s to come.”

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on 27th June 2024.