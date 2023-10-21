Movies | News

Kangana Ranaut becomes aunt, gets emotional as she holds her new-born nephew

Kangana Ranaut, who is well-known for her candidness and strong opinions, couldn't contain her excitement as she shared the first photos of her newborn nephew on her Instagram account.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Oct,2023 17:44:54
Credit: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut, the celebrated Bollywood actress, recently embraced a new role in her life – that of a loving aunt. The joyous occasion occurred as her brother Akshit Ranaut and his wife Ritu welcomed their first child, a son, into the world. Kangana, who is well-known for her candidness and strong opinions, couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared the first photos of her newborn nephew on her Instagram account.

The ‘Queen’ actress took to Instagram to express her happiness and shared her feelings about this wonderful addition to the family. Kangana’s heartfelt note read, “Today, our family is blessed with a child; my brother @aksht_ranaut and his wife @ritu_ranaut002 are blessed with a son.” In a nod to their Indian heritage and culture, Kangana also revealed the baby boy’s name, which holds a special connection to the epic Indian saga, the Mahabharat. She shared, “We have named him Akshwathama Ranaut, this stunning and attractive boy.

The name ‘Akshwathama’ is inspired by one of the prominent characters in the Mahabharat, a timeless Indian epic. Dronacharya’s son, Ashwatthama, is renowned for his unwavering loyalty and valor. Kangana went on to convey her gratitude and happiness, saying, “May you all bless our new family member, and we share our infinite happiness with you all. Thankful to you. The Ranaut family.” As soon as Kangana shared this heartwarming news on her Instagram account, her fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the new parents.

