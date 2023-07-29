Kangana Ranaut questions ‘silence of nepo gang’, says ‘kahi lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi’

As ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ made its much-awaited debut on the silver screen, the spotlight is once again on Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about her views on nepotism in Bollywood. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, the film marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after a notable hiatus.

Amidst the film’s release buzz, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to express her thoughts on the conspicuous absence of negative news and rumors surrounding her. The actress, who has previously accused Karan Johar of being the “flagbearer of nepotism,” also made indirect remarks about Ranbir Kapoor allegedly stalking her. She further suggested that Alia Bhatt is aware of these incidents but lives separately with her daughter Raha despite their love marriage.

In her Instagram story, Kangana wondered, “Mere baare mein subah se ek bhi baseless negative news nahi aayi, mere fake quotes bhi media ko mass mail nahi kiye gaye, ya negative or damaging rumours about my projects or years old film scenes out of context use karke usko sexualise karke mujhe harass bhi nahi kiya ja raha… itna sannata kyu hai??”

The actress continued her contemplation, adding, “Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kaha busy hai? (Since morning there is no baseless, negative news being reported about me, and no one has sent any fake quotes to the media. Neither any rumor is doing rounds about my project nor anyone is circulating my sexualized scenes from old films. Why so quiet? Someone should check what nepo gang is up to)” as quoted by Koi Moi.

