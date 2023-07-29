ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Kangana Ranaut questions ‘silence of nepo gang’, says ‘kahi lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi’

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to express her thoughts on the conspicuous absence of negative news and rumors surrounding her, amidst the buzz of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 19:00:08
Kangana Ranaut questions ‘silence of nepo gang’, says ‘kahi lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi’ 838830

As ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ made its much-awaited debut on the silver screen, the spotlight is once again on Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about her views on nepotism in Bollywood. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, the film marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after a notable hiatus.

Amidst the film’s release buzz, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to express her thoughts on the conspicuous absence of negative news and rumors surrounding her. The actress, who has previously accused Karan Johar of being the “flagbearer of nepotism,” also made indirect remarks about Ranbir Kapoor allegedly stalking her. She further suggested that Alia Bhatt is aware of these incidents but lives separately with her daughter Raha despite their love marriage.

In her Instagram story, Kangana wondered, “Mere baare mein subah se ek bhi baseless negative news nahi aayi, mere fake quotes bhi media ko mass mail nahi kiye gaye, ya negative or damaging rumours about my projects or years old film scenes out of context use karke usko sexualise karke mujhe harass bhi nahi kiya ja raha… itna sannata kyu hai??”

Kangana Ranaut questions ‘silence of nepo gang’, says ‘kahi lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi’ 838829

The actress continued her contemplation, adding, “Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kaha busy hai? (Since morning there is no baseless, negative news being reported about me, and no one has sent any fake quotes to the media. Neither any rumor is doing rounds about my project nor anyone is circulating my sexualized scenes from old films. Why so quiet? Someone should check what nepo gang is up to)” as quoted by Koi Moi.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Javed Akhtar – Kangana Ranaut legal battle: “Aapko maafi mangni padegi”, says former 837283
Javed Akhtar – Kangana Ranaut legal battle: “Aapko maafi mangni padegi”, says former
Zeeshan Ayub sheds light on having ‘political differences’ with Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut, read 835683
Zeeshan Ayub sheds light on having ‘political differences’ with Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut, read
Tejas: Actor Mayank Madhur takes legal action against Kangana Ranaut and makers for non-payment 833305
Tejas: Actor Mayank Madhur takes legal action against Kangana Ranaut and makers for non-payment
Opinion: Welcome To The ‘Sita’ Race 831424
Opinion: Welcome To The ‘Sita’ Race
‘Tejas' Starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot to release in Cinemas on October 20th 823750
Tejas’ Starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot to release in Cinemas on October 20th
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’ 822280
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
Latest Stories
Sanjay Dutt Joins "Double iSmart" - Sequel to "iSmart Shankar" with Ram Pothineni 839012
Sanjay Dutt Joins “Double iSmart” – Sequel to “iSmart Shankar” with Ram Pothineni
Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen promises an intense showdown 839009
Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen promises an intense showdown
The title song of Kushi trending all over! Collects 5 Million views in less than 24 hours 838976
The title song of Kushi trending all over! Collects 5 Million views in less than 24 hours
My reinforced learning with Kohrra has been to follow my instinct: Showrunner Sudip Sharma 838975
My reinforced learning with Kohrra has been to follow my instinct: Showrunner Sudip Sharma
Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers 838974
Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers
One Friday Night: Manish Gupta’s Thriller Falls Short Of Breadth 838958
One Friday Night: Manish Gupta’s Thriller Falls Short Of Breadth
Read Latest News