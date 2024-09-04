Kangana Ranaut says Bombay HC ‘slammed CBFC’ for illegally holding ‘Emergency’ certificate

It is no secret anymore that Kangana Ranaut directed and led, Emergency won’t see the light of the day for a 6th September release owing to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not granting a censor certificate to the film.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the producer of the film Emergency, approached the Bombay High Court for assistance in obtaining a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On Wednesday, a division bench comprising Justices Burgess Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla observed that the Madhya Pradesh High Court had already issued an order on September 3, directing the CBFC to address the concerns raised by the Jabalpur Sikh Sangat before granting certification to the film.

The bench instructed the CBFC to adhere to the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order and to resolve any pending representations by September 18.

Reacting to the Bombay High Court’s decision, Kangana Ranaut wrote on her official ‘X’ account, “High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #emergency.”-

The film Emergency became embroiled in controversy when groups such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called for a ban, accusing it of misrepresenting facts and defaming characters. Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding the political drama, Ranaut remarked that she had become “everyone’s favorite target.”