Kangana Ranaut says ‘le bhai tera bhi ho gaya kaam’ to brother Varun Ranaut; here’s why

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s tryst with headlines never takes a backseat where the now Member of Parliament (MP) always manages to find her way into the news for the right and the wrong reasons.

And today is the rare instance, where she isn’t a part of the controversy and instead is spending some much-needed quality time with her family. As known, Ranaut has several siblings and now, it is a happy occasion as her youngest brother, Varun Ranaut recently got engaged.

Evidently, Kangana was one happy sister today, as the lady went on to share some lovely images from the engagement ceremony. One of the first ones was her being a playful sister as she put a candid image of the couple exchanging rings and captioned it, ‘le bhai tera bhi ho gaya kaam. sabse chota lekin shaadi ki sabse jaldi’. Following that she posted a wonderful image of only the couple in question and put two graphics that read, ‘we’re engaged’ and ‘love is all around.’ In the third image posted by her on her story, she was seen sitting between the to-be bride and groom as they posed for the camera, and the fourth one was the most adorable, as it saw Ranaut captured in a candid moment with a cute little baby and is all smiles with it-

For the uninitiated, Ranaut won the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency for BJP but a landslide margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh.

She was recently also in the news for being slapped by a CISF official at the airport, which was addressed and dealt with later. She also has her next directorial, Emergency lined up for release.