Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable at airport; identified as Kulwinder Kaur

Actor and newly elected Member of Parliament (MP), Kangana Ranaut was in for an unforeseen incident recently, where she was allegedly slapped by a paramilitary constable at the Chandigarh airport, allegedly for ‘disrespecting farmers.’

Ranaut, who recently won the election from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh was on her way to board the flight for Delhi, when this incident happened.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who slapped Ranaut has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur.

Reportedly, after slapping Ranaut, Kaur told her that this was for “disrespecting farmers”, insinuating to the 15-month-long protest by farmers against the (now scrapped) farm laws and other issues including a legal guarantee of minimum support price in 2020-21.

Footage shows Ranaut being escorted by a ring of security officers towards the security check-in, where she is seen talking to some CISF officers.

The CISF Commandment has taken note of the incident and decided to question the constable.

After landing, Ranaut did not talk to the reporters at the Delhi airport.

For the uninitiated, Ranaut won the Lok Sabha elections in the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh by a huge margin and defeating opponent, Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a landslide.

On the acting front, even though Ranaut has been fairly inactive due to her political commitments, she does have her second directorial, Emergency lined up for release soon. The film was initially set to clash Chandu Champion but has been postponed as of now.