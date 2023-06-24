ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana Ranaut, the Queen actress and director, has officially confirmed the release date for her upcoming film titled "Emergency." The film, directed by Kangana herself, is set to hit the cinemas on November 24, 2023, deets below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 16:00:01
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser

Kangana Ranaut, the Queen actress and director, has officially confirmed the release date for her upcoming film titled “Emergency.” The film, directed by Kangana herself, is set to hit the cinemas on November 24, 2023. In this highly anticipated movie, Kangana Ranaut will portray the iconic role of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. Joining her in this stellar cast are acclaimed actors Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman. “Emergency” is produced by Kangana Ranaut and Renu Pitti, further raising expectations for this ambitious project. Fans and film enthusiasts alike can eagerly anticipate the release of this much-awaited film that promises to delve into the dramatic events surrounding one of the most significant chapters in Indian political history.

Taran Adarsh dropped a tweet

Sharing the teaser of the movie on official Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘EMERGENCY’: KANGANA RANAUT FINALISES RELEASE DATE… #Emergency – directed by #KanganaRanaut – to arrive in cinemas on 24 Nov 2023… Stars #KanganaRanaut as #IndiraGandhi with #AnupamKher, #SatishKaushik, #ShreyasTalpade, #MahimaChaudhry and #MilindSoman. #Emergency is produced by #KanganaRanaut and #RenuPitti.”

Here take a look-

What was Emergency?

The Emergency in India refers to a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency in response to internal political unrest, economic instability, and perceived threats to national security. During this time, civil liberties were suspended, press freedom was restricted, and political opposition was suppressed. Controversial policies such as forced sterilizations and slum demolitions were implemented, leading to allegations of human rights violations. The Emergency was lifted in 1977 following a significant defeat for the ruling party in the general elections, marking a pivotal moment in Indian history that continues to shape discussions on democracy, civil liberties, and the exercise of power.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

