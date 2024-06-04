Kangana Ranaut wins by a landslide in Mandi in the on-going elections; pens a gratitude note

A few days ago, it came as a huge surprise when actor Kangana Ranaut decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections representing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Mandi constituency. And now, as we await the final numbers for several states, the result for Ranaut has come in and the actor has managed to win by a landslide margin against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh.

This does come as a surprise but the actor has managed to make a huge mark in her electoral debut in Himachal Pradesh and upon winning big, she decided to offer her gratitude to everyone by penning a special note. Writing in Hindi, Ranaut’s caption read, “samast Mandivasiyo ka iss janadhaar, iss pyaar aur vishwas ke liye dil se aabhaar. ye jeet aap sabhi ki hai, ye jeet pradhanmantri Modi ji aur Bhajpa par vishwas ki, ye jeet hai sanaatan ki, ye jeet hai mandi ke sammaan ki (I thank all the inhabitants of Mandi for the support base and their trust. This is everyone’s win, this is Prime Minister Modi’s win this win is for your trust on BJP. This win is for Sanaatan and this win is for the respect of Mandi)”

As per a few latest trends, Kangana Ranaut was leading by a massive 72,088 votes and now as the final results continue to come in, Ranaut did not take too much time to go on Instagram and announce her win and thank everyone.