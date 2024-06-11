Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa taken into custody in the murder case of Renukaswamy

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is known as the ‘Challenging Star’ in the Kannada film industry, has been taken into police custody on 11 June, with regards to a murder case. A report in TOI stated that the actor was arrested at his farmhouse in Mysuru, and is being taken to Bengaluru for further enquiry. According to reports, Darshan has been accused of orchestrating the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga. It is further alleged that the motive behind this act is linked to the derogatory messages that Darshan had sent to his co-actress, Pavithra Gowda. It is also stated that these messages provoked the actress a lot, which led to the road accident in which she passed away.

In a report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), S Girish, confirmed to Deccan Herald stating that Darshan, along with 10 others, have been detained in relation to the case. The suspects will be interrogated for the murder and the police plan to dig deep into the high-profile murder case by getting them to speak.

Renukaswamy’s body was found in a locality Kamakshipalya, in Western Bengaluru. The body, is stated to have multiple injury marks, with a hit on the head too. The police have come to a conclusion that there was a violent attack that happened on the deceased. Their search has now led them to take into custody Darshan, along with a few others.

