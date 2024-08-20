Samrat Mukherjee Arrested for Drunk Driving After Hitting Biker

In a shocking incident, popular Bengali actor Samrat Mukherjee was arrested on Monday night for drunk driving after his car hit a biker, leaving him critically injured. According to police sources, Mukherjee was driving recklessly on Raja Rammohan Roy Road near Madan Mohan Tala around 12:30 pm, despite knowing that driving under the influence of alcohol is a legal offense.

Eyewitnesses claim that Mukherjee’s car hit the biker, who fell on the road along with his bike, sustaining serious injuries. The biker was initially taken to MR Bangur Hospital but was later shifted to SSKM Hospital due to his critical condition. The impact of the collision was so severe that Mukherjee’s car also hit the wall of a nearby house, breaking the gate.

Police sources reveal that Mukherjee was in a drunken state, having consumed excessive alcohol, which led to the tragic accident. His car has been impounded, and he is currently in police custody. The incident has sparked outrage among the public, with many demanding stricter action against the actor.

Mukherjee’s arrest has sent shockwaves through the Bengali entertainment industry, with many of his colleagues expressing disappointment and concern over his behavior. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the importance of responsible behavior, especially among public figures.

The police are investigating the incident and have promised to take swift action against Mukherjee. The biker’s condition remains critical, and the public eagerly awaits updates on his health. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about road safety and the need for stricter laws to prevent such accidents in the future.