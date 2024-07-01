Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ gets a release date

After the inspiring success of Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Ektaa Kapoor is rolling and ready with their next film – and one that has been in the works for a while now.

The film, The Buckingham Murders which stars Kapoor Khan in the titular role and is directed by Hansal Mehta has now officially got a release date, as the film is all set to arrive on September 13, 2024.

That’s right. This will be Kapoor Khan’s first film with director Hansal Mehta and the third collaboration between Kapoor Khan and Ektaa Kapoor after Crew and Veere Di Wedding. The film is said to be a murder mystery and had its screening at the BFI London Film Festival 2023, followed by being the opening film of Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.

The film is touted to be an intense thriller film, anticipating agendas & relations that unravels the thrilles about a hidden Murder that unleashes a whodunit.

Its synopsis read, ‘A grieving cop who loses her child to murder and moves to another town where she’s tasked with investigating the disappearance of a missing child. Exploring themes of trauma, grief, the immigrant experience, and our need for closure.’

Confirming the news about having a release date and releasing two intense posters of Kapoor Khan, the account captioned, “We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Apart from Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen.