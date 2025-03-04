Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s viral family gathering video sparks rumors

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film with Sreeleela has already generated interest, and now a recent video from a family gathering has further fueled discussions. The actor, known for his dedication to roles, has been in the news for his new look as he prepares for Anurag Basu’s next project. While the film’s title remains undisclosed, the casting announcement last month introduced Sreeleela as the female lead, marking her Bollywood debut.

Recently, Kartik and his family hosted an event to celebrate his sister Dr. Kritika Tiwari’s professional milestone. Among the guests was Sreeleela, who joined in the festivities. A clip from the gathering has gained attention online, showing her dancing with others. At one point, she starts performing steps from a popular song from Pushpa 2 but stops upon realizing the music playing is different. Kartik, standing nearby and recording something on his phone, is seen laughing at the moment.

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1j2o1xn/sreeleela_at_kartik_aaryans_sister_celebration/

Following this, another clip surfaced featuring Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari, expressing her hope that her son marries a doctor. This led to online discussions, as some recalled that Sreeleela had pursued medical studies and was in the final stages of her MBBS degree in 2021. Fans began speculating about their connection, drawing links between their off-screen camaraderie and their upcoming film.

With their first project together set to release later this year, anticipation continues to grow. Whether these discussions remain fan theories or lead to something more, their pairing is already becoming a topic of interest beyond the screen.