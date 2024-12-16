Keerthy Suresh Celebrates Love With Antony Thattil In Goa: Two Weddings, One Forever [Photos]

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh recently tied the knot with her longtime partner, entrepreneur Antony Thattil, in a pair of heartwarming ceremonies. The couple celebrated their union with a traditional South Indian wedding on December 12 in Goa, followed by a white wedding on December 15.

Keerthy shared moments from their Christian ceremony on social media, accompanied by the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfNyke, a creative blend of Antony’s last two letters and her first two. Interestingly, it also reflects the name of Keerthy’s beloved pet dog, Nyke, who played a key role in the celebrations.

In the shared photographs, the bride radiated happiness as she walked down the aisle with her father while her pet, Nyke, made a charming appearance alongside the couple. The newlyweds sealed their vows with a heartfelt kiss and later hit the dance floor to celebrate their union.

The couple’s South Indian wedding was equally intimate, featuring traditional rituals and close friends from the film and business industries. Attendees included stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and director Atlee.

Soon after the couple shared the pictures on their Instagram handles, fans and co-stars flooded with congratulatory messages and comments. With all love and adoration, they wished the couple for their new life and journey ahead.

Keerthy’s dual ceremonies showcased her attention to tradition and modernity, reflecting the couple’s unique bond. Both celebrations were marked by joy, love, and the presence of loved ones, including her furry companion Nyke, making the events unforgettable.