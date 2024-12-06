Keerthy Suresh’s Goa Wedding Preparations Kick Off As The Couple Arrives

Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh is set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in a grand wedding ceremony scheduled for December 12 in Goa. The couple, accompanied by close friends and family, have already arrived at the scenic destination, with preparations for the festivities underway.

A recent Instagram update revealed Keerthy and Antony’s arrival in Goa, as friends shared glimpses of their travel from Chennai. The hashtags “#KAwedding” have been prominently used in posts surrounding the much-anticipated event. One Instagram story featured a serene view of the couple’s stay in Goa, further hinting at the picturesque setting for the celebrations. She also wrote, “And it begins.”

In November, ahead of the wedding, Keerthy visited the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. She was accompanied by her parents, G. Suresh Kumar and Menaka, as they sought blessings for her new journey.

The actor’s wedding invitation had earlier gone viral, offering a heartfelt message from her family. The invite read:

“It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love, G Suresh Kumar & Menaka Suresh Kumar Revathy Suresh & Nithin Nair (sic).” As quoted by India Today.

Keerthy Suresh, known for her stellar performances in films such as Mahanati and Dasara, is a prominent name in the South Indian film industry. Her fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their joy and excitement over the news of her wedding.

The wedding promises to be an intimate yet grand affair, blending traditional and modern elements in the serene environs of Goa. As the couple begins this new chapter, their admirers eagerly await more updates from the festive occasion.