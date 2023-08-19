KGF 3 Not Happening Anytime Soon

There are reports scattered across the entertainment portals stating that Yash’s beloved franchise KGF is coming back soon.

However the truth, however disappointing it might be to the fanatical fan following for KGF and Yash, is otherwise.

There is no KGF 3 on the anvil, at least for now.

A source close to Yash reveals the status quo to this writer. “Yash is not doing KGF3 next. He feels three KGF films in a row would typecast him. He doesn’t want to become another Sean Connery who did brilliant work after James Bond but only got recognized for the Bond Franchise.”

The sensible superstar who has brought Kannada cinema to the world map with KGF has already zeroed in on his next project.

“It is another epic role , very far removed from the KGF franchise. It is going to be the most expensive film ever produced in India. Yash has already started his preparation for it,” says a source close to the humble superstar.