Kill Box Office Collection Day 3: Lakshya’s Action-Packed Film Shows Impressive Growth

Kill’ has finally entered Indian theaters after earning positive feedback at international film festivals. The story focuses on commandos facing off against cruel robbers aboard a train approaching New Delhi. The film stars Lakshya in his Bollywood debut, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in major roles. Check out ‘Kill’s’Kill’s three-day box office performance.

Kill Movie Box Office Collection Day 3-

According to the website Sacnilk, ‘Kill’ made Rs 2.8 crore on day 3, according to early estimates. It has already collected around Rs 6.2 crore.

Chad Stahelski, the director of ‘John Wick,’ will produce the English remake of ‘Kill.’ The director stated, “Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently. Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version, we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that.”

In a joint statement, Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain added, “When we made ‘Kill’ with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theaters chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive. This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honored.”

