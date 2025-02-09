Kriti Sanon Spotted On Cozy Dinner Date With Rumored Beau Kabir Bahia!

Celebrities’ personal lives often become subject to headlines. This time, actress Kriti Sanon created a buzz as she was spotted in town after a late-night dinner. With this, her relationship rumors with businessman Kabir Bahia grabbed our attention after they were spotted together in a Mumbai restaurant on Friday night. Sister Nupur Sanon accompanied the actress, fueling speculations about Kriti’s love life.

Late at night, Kriti was spotted stepping out of a restaurant wearing a denim dress. The strapless-fitting dress with a flared bottom highlighted her toned curves. Keeping it simple, she left her hair open with minimal makeup and accessories. On the other hand, Kabir kept it casual in a sweatshirt teamed with denim jeans and a jacket. Kriti didn’t wait to pose for the paparazzi for photos and quickly rushed to the car while Kabir smiled, looking at the paps, and joined Kriti in the car.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s relationship rumours have been sparked ever since their rumoured vacation together in Greece. The Mimi actress has not reacted to these rumours, nor did Kabir. It seems that the fans are loving these new lovebirds in town, as they called them, “They’re cute together.”

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Singh’s closeness grew, and their appearances together are proof. The couple celebrated Diwali and Christmas, and even Kriti wished Kabir on his birthday, hinting at their growing chemistry.